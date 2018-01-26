Electricity company settles claims it violated telemarketing law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Nevada-based electricity company will pay $50,000 to settle claims it violated Pennsylvania’s Do-Not-Call Law.

A lawsuit claimed Sperian Energy Corporation last fall made solicitation calls to Pennsylvanians on the Do-Not-Call list.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said 80 Pennsylvanians who filed complaints about the unsolicited calls will receive a total of $8,000 as part of the settlement, or $100 apiece.

The remaining settlement funds will go the Pennsylvania Treasury and the Office of Attorney General.

Pennsylvania law requires telemarketers to purchase the Do-Not-Call list and remove the phone numbers of people who signed up not to receive solicitation calls.