Arendtsville-area bridge to close for replacement Monday

ARENDSTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bridge that carries Shippensburg Road over the Conewago Creek northwest of Arendtsville will close Monday.

The bridge at the Franklin-Menallen township line will be removed and replaced, according to a PennDOT news release. The 81-year-old bridge is considered structurally deficient.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said Shippensburg Road will be closed to through traffic between Route 234 and Boyds Hollow Road for up to 144 days while the bridge is replaced.

Until then, a detour will follow Nawakwa Road, Brysonia-Wenksville Road, and Wenksville Road.

