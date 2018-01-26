Annual Soup and A Bowl Event moved to February

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is holding it’s annual Soup and a Bowl event, but it’s a month earlier this year. It will be held on February 12th, instead of in March. It will feature multiple soup choices, bread, beverages, desserts, and entertainment.

Jennifer Powell of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank says One in 9 of our neighbors struggle to put food on the table. “More than half of the folks we serve are working families and families that have children, so all the proceeds generated will go right back into the programs to serve people,” said Powell.

The Soup and a Bowl event is Monday, February 12th from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Radisson in Camp Hill.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and commemorative bowls are $30 each.