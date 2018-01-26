The all-new Volvo XC60 is longer, lower and wider than the old one, with a wheelbase that’s been stretched by more than three inches. It’s still just the right size for many people and looks sportier than its big brother, the XC90.

Our review vehicle is the T6, with more power than a base XC60 and optional all-wheel-drive. The $3,800 Inscription package includes lots of premium features. Many of those features are inside, starting with a leather covered dashboard. Our car also has the luxury seat package with Nappa leather, seat heating and cooling and massage.

Volvo has improved its iPad-like touchscreen. The Inscription model includes various drive modes for performance, comfort or economy. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. An electronic collision avoidance system is standard.

Row two seats are heated thanks to that luxury seat package. While no row three seating is available, cargo space is quite good. Touch a button to fold back row two seats.

Our review car has a 2.0-liter four that’s turbocharged and supercharged, producing 316 horsepower. Base XC60’s are only turbo-charged. a hybrid is available.

The XC60 is more refined in its road manners than the full-size XV90, with less road noise reaching the cabin.

For the 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 Inscription, I say thumbs up to improved comfort, improved handling and improved electronics; thumbs down to expensive options.

I averaged about 24 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $63,290.