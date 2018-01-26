2 convicted for roles in website where boy, 6, was raped live

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal jury in Harrisburg has convicted two men who were part of a group that set up a video conferencing website for the live streaming of child pornography.

The website was used by a Carlisle man, William Augusta, to live stream the rape of a 6-year-old boy in July 2015, U.S. Attorney David Freed said.

The jury convicted William Staples, 57, of Kentucky, and Dylan Heatherly, 34, of California, on multiple child exploitation charges. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Prosecutors said between April 2014 and May 2016, Staples, Heatherly, and 12 other worked together and with others to create a secure space on the website where “like-minded individuals” could regularly live stream child pornography videos to each other.

In July 2015, an undercover Toronto police officer saw the 6-year-old being sexually abused live for everyone in the secure space to see. Many website users commented on and encouraged the sexual abuse of the child in real time, prosecutors said.

Augusta was arrested the following day. The 21-year-old is serving 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges in October 2016. He also pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Court to child rape and other counts and was ordered to serve 45 to 90 years in prison on the state charges.

Staples, Heatherly and their 12 co-defendants were charged in May 2016 for their involvement in using the video conferencing website. Eleven co-defendants pleaded guilty prior to trial and the remaining defendant died before his case went to trial.

One co-defendant, 35-year-old Franklyn Molina of Shippensburg, pleaded guilty in March 2017 and was sentenced to 195 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Investigators in Augusta’s case found 10 other videos of him assaulting the boy. One of the videos included Ira Task, who admitted he raped the boy in his Harrisburg home despite knowing he had been HIV positive since 1994. Task was ordered to service 17-and-a-half to 40 years in prison.