2 burglarized 4 Swatara Township restaurants, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men were arrested after police say they burglarized four restaurants in Swatara Township early Friday.

Raphael R. Anderson, 23, and Joshua N. Dudley, 24, are each charged four counts of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and criminal mischief.

Swatara police said officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Burger King in the 3200 block of Paxton Street around 3:15 a.m. and arrived to find smashed windows.

While searching for the suspects, 911 received another burglar alarm at Underdog’s Sports Bar and Grill, in the 3100 block of Paxton Street. Several officers responded and saw Anderson running from the area, police said. He was arrested after a foot chase in the area of the Capitol Area Greenbelt.

Officers later learned that Anderson and Dudley burglarized the Pizza Hut and South Philly Hoagies on Paxton Street. Harrisburg police arrested Dudley when he returned to his home.

Both men were placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.