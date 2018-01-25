VTech recalls infant rattles for choking hazard

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WHTM) – Vtech has recalled about 280,000 Shake and Sing Elephant infant rattles that could pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received five reports of ears breaking off of the rattle. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled rattles have a purple elephant with yellow and blue ears at one end, a black and white plastic teething ring at the other end, and the model number 80-184800. The rattle sings when a button is switched on.

The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, and other stores from November 2015 through November 2017 for about $8.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled rattles and contact VTech for a full refund or credit for a replacement product.

 

