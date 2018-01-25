Trump says global cooperation can be part of ‘America First’

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, enroute to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. Trump is ready to play salesman as he heads to an economic summit in the Swiss Alps, making the case that his "America First" agenda can go hand-in-hand with global cooperation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world’s economic leaders: America is open for business.

Trump is also ready to argue that global cooperation can be part of his “America First” agenda. It’s a pitch he’s preparing to make at the World Economic Forum when he arrives Thursday in Davos, Switzerland.

The annual gathering at Davos attracts free-trade-loving political and business elites, who might be surprised that the protectionist-leaning American president will be in their midst. Trump told reporters as he prepared for the trip that he’s going to push for investment in the U.S., touting a booming economy.

In Davos ahead of Trump’s arrival, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said America supports free trade and said Trump is looking out for U.S. interests and its workers.

