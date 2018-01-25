Thousands of law enforcement expected at fallen marshal’s funeral

This Aug. 16, 2006, photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, shot to death early Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, while serving an arrest warrant inside a home in Harrisburg, Pa. Law enforcement officials were on the first floor handcuffing a woman they were seeking to arrest when authorities say Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor. The gunman was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again firing at police, U.S. Attorney Dave Freed said. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Thousands of law enforcement from across the country are expected to attend the funeral of the deputy marshal killed in the line of duty last week.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed last Thursday while serving a warrant in Harrisburg.

Wednesday night, hundreds gathered at Geigle Funeral Home in Susquehanna Township to pay their respects.

“The law enforcement bond is very strong and it is heartwarming to see people from all over the country to honor our fallen comrade,” said State Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York).

Regan is a former U.S. Marshal. He knew Hill and some of his co-workers.

“At the reception after the viewing they passed around a jug and it was filled up with money. They loved him and they are grieving,” said Regan.

On Thursday, a ceremonial motorcade will leave Geigle Funeral Home on Linglestown Road around noon.

The motorcade will then take the following route to a public memorial service at Giant Center in Hershey.

  • Route 39
  • Route 322 East
  • I-81 North
  • Exit 77
  • Right at End Of Ramp Route 39 South
  • Cross Over Hershey Park Drive
  • Enter Onto Giant Center Property

 

