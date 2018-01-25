Thousands of law enforcement expected at fallen marshal’s funeral

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Thousands of law enforcement from across the country are expected to attend the funeral of the deputy marshal killed in the line of duty last week.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed last Thursday while serving a warrant in Harrisburg.

Wednesday night, hundreds gathered at Geigle Funeral Home in Susquehanna Township to pay their respects.

“The law enforcement bond is very strong and it is heartwarming to see people from all over the country to honor our fallen comrade,” said State Senator Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York).

Regan is a former U.S. Marshal. He knew Hill and some of his co-workers.

“At the reception after the viewing they passed around a jug and it was filled up with money. They loved him and they are grieving,” said Regan.

On Thursday, a ceremonial motorcade will leave Geigle Funeral Home on Linglestown Road around noon.

The motorcade will then take the following route to a public memorial service at Giant Center in Hershey.

Route 39

Route 322 East

I-81 North

Exit 77

Right at End Of Ramp Route 39 South

Cross Over Hershey Park Drive

Enter Onto Giant Center Property