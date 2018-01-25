Super Bowl sparks revolutionary rivalry for Boston, Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other’s cities in a sort of “cheesesteak ban heard ’round the world.”

In Boston, one park has banned the sale of cheesesteaks, soft pretzels and the wearing of any Philadelphia sports paraphernalia.

Michael Nichols, director of the Esplanade along the Charles River, says also forbidden are cracked copper bells, “Philadelphia” brand cream cheese, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone and Crisco.

He says he “can’t say we’ll exactly be out in the park enforcing it.”

In Philadelphia, Dottie’s Donuts is refusing to make its best-selling Boston cream confection. Instead, they replaced it with something called “The Creamed Boston.” They’ve also created one called “The Greased Pole.”