James TW is a UK born 18 year old multi-instrumentalist (guitar, piano, and drums) who got his start performing in his dad’s hobby wedding band when the drummer was out and 10 year old James had to replace him.

Shawn Mendes discovered James TW on YouTube last year and actively recruited him to join Island Records.

For today’s studio session, he performed “For You.”

Interested in learning more? Hear his interview below or check out additional music and tour dates at his website.