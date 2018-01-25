State Police investigate stolen vehicle and state vehicle crash

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — State police in York are investigating a stolen vehicle which crashed after a pursuit this afternoon. According to State Police, troopers spotted a 2000 blue Saturn SL1 sedan, which was reported stolen out of York. A trooper attempted to stop the car using lights and siren, along Delta Road, but the vehicle did not stop.

A vehicle pursuit continued through Red Lion Borough. Investigators say the stolen vehicle then traveled north, and went through a red light at Windsor Road and Freysville Road. As the trooper approached the intersection, another vehicle, not involved with the pursuit, entered the intersection causing both vehicles to crash.

The trooper involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the other driver was not injured.

The stolen vehicle continued on Windsor Road, but was located about 1/4 mile away from the intersection. Troopers say the driver fled the scene, and State Police, local police, and the York County Sheriff’s Office are searching for that person.

At this time, State Police do not have any evidence that the suspect poses a threat to the community.