LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Route 30 in East Lampeter Township.

The eastbound lanes are closed in the area of the Route 462 intersection, according to PennDOT.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons tweeted that a tractor-trailer overturned and live chickens are on the highway. He said no injuries have been reported.

The county’s hazmat team has been called for a diesel fuel leak, Parsons said.