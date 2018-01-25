Police need help finding missing 12-year-old

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Lancaster County need help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, Owen May, was last seen Wednesday, January 24.

He is a 5’4”, white, male, weighing 120 pounds. Police say he has blond hair and braces. While officials did not have a description of the clothing he was last seen in but did say Owen has a scar on his right cheek, below his right eye.

Police are asking residents in Denver and the surrounding communities to help find the missing child by checking sheds or other buildings on their property and are asking businesses or residences with a surveillance system to review footage from January 24, 2018 at 9:30 p.m. on.

A daylight search is being planned but details have not released at this time.

If you have information regarding May or his whereabouts, contact the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.