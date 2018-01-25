Paving closes one lane of Interstate 83 in York County through Friday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – It may be a slow go if you travel along part of Interstate 83 in York County. Crews are repaving the road, and it’s causing big backups.

“I looked at some of PennDOT’s traffic cameras. It’s backed up 83 northbound for a good bit, so it’s going to take you some extra time. If you have an alternate route you can so you can avoid using that section of I-83, that might be a good idea for today and tomorrow,” said Brian Moore, construction engineer with Michael Baker International.

You’ll want to allow some extra time or find another route if you’re traveling along that part of Interstate 83. Crews are out repaving the road as part of a $59 million project.

“The contractor is milling out some of the deteriorating pavement and replacing it with some brand-new hot mix asphalt,” Moore said.

The hot asphalt is expected to fix the road for at least a year.

Mother nature caused some problems along I-83 in the area of Exit 18, also known as Route 124 and Mount Rose Avenue.

“Extremely cold temperatures are detrimental to our pavement structure sometimes, and that’s what happened here,” Moore said. “We’ve gotten to a point where we were out there pretty much on a weekly basis trying to patch some of the potholes with cold-mix asphalt.”

I-83 is expected to be down to one lane during the day through Friday.

“This is all part of the Interstate 83/Mount Rose Avenue reconstruction project,” Moore said.

That project started in 2016.

“It would be nice if it was done quicker, but we want to make sure that it’s done right. I just think we need to have patience with the construction of it, and it’s meant to improve folk’s drives,” said Scharmen Konieczka, who travels along I-83.

“You’re driving through here as an active construction zone. We have people out there trying to be as safe as they can doing their duties, so please drive safely as you’re traveling through the work zone as well,” Moore said.

The entire Mount Rose Avenue/Interstate 83 project should be completed in 2019.