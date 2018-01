HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts on Thursday at the Farm Show Complex.

This year’s show will feature more than 800 cars, trucks, SUVs and more.

It runs Thursday from 1-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 for adults online and $10 at the door. People older the age of 62 and active members of the military can purchase tickets for $6. Children under 12 are free.