New initiative in York County to help the disabled become more attractive to employers

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Works is a team effort initiated by PennCares that includes the Central York School District, York County Economic Alliance, Lincoln Intermediate Unit #12,

Spring Grove Area School District and the Center for Independent Living Opportunities.

The goal of the program, is to train men, women and children with physical and intellectual disabilities so they can earn an industry recognized credential, which will show employers that they have the skills to be productive in the workplace.

Kevin Schreiber is the President and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance. He says the timing is right for the program. “This is a segment of the population that is under represented,” said Schreiber,” They are often the best workers and best employees, and this is an effort to get them the skills that they need.”

Organizers hope the training will help erase the stigma, that people with disabilities can’t perform the same tasks and responsibilities as able employees. Schreiber says the

program will start in York County, and they hope to introduce it statewide in the future. For more information, visit www.ycea-pa.org.