Mt. Holly Springs man charged with assaulting boy, 7

MT. HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man has been arrested for an assault on a 7-year-old boy.

Michael Hockenberry, 34, of Mt. Holly Springs, is charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hockenberry admitted that on Aug. 31, he struck his girlfriend’s son on the buttocks after the boy wouldn’t get out of the shower, according to the criminal complaint.

The boy was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and treated for multiple cuts and bruises on his neck consistent with strangulation. He also had bruises on his face and buttocks. The bruising was so severe the child was “at risk for internal injury,” police wrote in the complaint.

Hockenberry asked the investigating officer, “Have you ever made a mistake?” He also said he “lost his mind that day and things got a little out of control,” the complaint states.

Hockenberry spoke to ABC27 News after his arraignment Thursday.

“Maybe it’s the severity of the correction I made, but it was just that: a simple overcorrection,” Hockenberry said. “I want to apologize [to the child] face to face, but I can’t.”

Hockenberry is in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.