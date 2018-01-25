Motorcade escorts fallen deputy US marshal to memorial service

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A ceremonial motorcade has arrived at a memorial service for a deputy U.S. marshal who died in the line of duty a week ago.

Dozens of police and other vehicles were in the motorcade to honor Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill.

Mourners watched along the route that included Interstate 81, Route 39, and Route 322. Hershey firefighters hoisted a large American flag near the Giant Center entrance.

The funeral procession arrives at the Giant Center @abc27News pic.twitter.com/AVLOuQcdFT — Logan Wilson (@LoganWilsonNews) January 25, 2018

Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country are attending the memorial service. Television cameras are not permitted inside.

Hill, an 11-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service, was fatally shot Thursday morning while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg with a fugitive task force. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Authorities said the task force had arrested 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, who was wanted for terroristic threats and related charges, at her home in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. A man in the home, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, opened fire on the officers who returned fire and killed him..

Sturgis, of Philadelphia, had active warrants from his hometown. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office said Wednesday that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Kyle Pitts, a York City police officer and member of the task force, was shot and injured in the attack. He was released from a hospital Wednesday morning.

Harrisburg police Officer Jeffery Cook was struck in the chest by gunfire. A ballistic vest stopped the bullet from injuring him.