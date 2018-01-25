Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman in Quarryville

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man is charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Lancaster County.

Deyon “Devon” Jones, 19, of Elkton, repeatedly assaulted the 21-year-old woman and held against her will, the district attorney’s office said.

Jones is charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment regarding the domestic-violence incident in Quarryville.

Police said the woman had visible evidence of the assaults when they were called to the Towns Edge Shopping Center on Monday afternoon.

Jones was arrested when he returned to the shopping center on Tuesday. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail.