Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour, Hershey concert

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring their farewell tour to central Pennsylvania.

The southern rockers announced Thursday they’ll kick off their final tour, dubbed the “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” on May 4. The tour includes a concert at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, July 28.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers said they will be joined on stage by numerous friends throughout the tour, including but not limited to Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

Tickets for the show will be available at Giant Center box office on Feb. 2.

Hersheypark said its wristband policy will be in effect for the concert. Fans will be permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m.

Tickets also will be available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.