Line painting planned for I-81 work zone

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Work on Interstate 81 this week should end confusion over travel lanes between the Mechanicsburg exit and the Route 581 interchange.

PennDOT plans to paint new lines to better mark the lanes in the two-mile construction zone.

The work is scheduled to begin Friday at 9 a.m. and finish before the busy afternoon rush. However, it’s possible the job could take longer than expected, PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said in a news release.

Penny said warmer temperatures allowed for the painting.

He said drivers should expect lane restrictions and a slow-moving painting operation in one or both directions of I-81. Drivers should slow down when approaching and traveling through the work area.

The section of I-81, between Exits 57 and 59, was widened to three lanes last fall.

PennDOT expects to finish the widening project this spring after the blacktop pavement is milled and repaved. More durable pavement markings will be applied after the final paving.