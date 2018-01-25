Lifepath Christian Ministries need winter clothing donations for the homeless

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County homeless shelter has a call to action for the community. It’s in desperate need of items to help the needy stay warm in winter.

Lifepath Christian Ministries in York is extremely low on winter clothing donations due to the recent frigid weather.

They especially need men’s heavy winter coats and socks, as well as hats, gloves, and scarves.

“It’s extremely important just because we rely so heavily on our community to help us out. These aren’t just our guys. These are the guys that live in our cities, in our communities, and they’re all of our responsibility, not just ours. It’s really important. They need help,” said Perseus Gross, house operations manager at Lifepath Christian Ministries.

You can donate new and gently used items by dropping them off at Lifepath Christian Ministries, 367 West Market Street, York. You can set up an appointment by calling (717) 845-7662.