Interest-free grace period offered to property owners with 2017 delinquent property taxes in Dauphin County

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Property owners who are delinquent on their taxes could get a break in Dauphin County.

The county commissioners are offering an interest-free grace period with 2017 delinquent property taxes.

In order to participate, property owners must pay their taxes in full by March 31, 2018.

A breakdown of taxes owed and costs for properties will be mailed next month.

For more information on the program contact the county’s Tax Claim Bureau at 717-780-6125 or visit www.DauphinCounty.org and search “tax claim”.

 

 

