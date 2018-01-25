Harrisburg University launches nursing program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg University is unveiling a new degree program to help fill a jobs need in the community.

The science and technology school announced an online RN to BSN course that will launch this fall. Students can register for the program now, which is taught in seven-week sessions. Full-time students can complete the program in 18 months.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for nurses is expected to spike by 16 percent across the U.S by 2024.

The university hopes to have 20 students enrolled this fall, and plans to grow the program in a few years.