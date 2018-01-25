Harrisburg man wanted for escape from work release

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Dauphin County Work Release Center.

Teraje Smith, 23, of Harrisburg, checked out of the center to find employment be he failed to return. He cut off his GPS monitor sometime after leaving the center on Monday, Dauphin County detectives said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call county dispatchers at 717-558-6900.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to his arrest.