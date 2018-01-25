Brisk today, mild tomorrow, showers Saturday night

Some scattered clouds and stray flurries are around this morning along with breezy and brisk conditions. Many of the flurries aren’t reach the ground, but are simply showing up on radar at the upper levels. Temperatures support this as today is looking brisk! Expect highs in the upper 30s, which is normal for late January. Clouds shouldn’t stick around too long today with plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. The winds will die down too as the day pushes forward. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be sunny as temperatures get a boost into the 40s for the afternoon. Saturday looks mild (highs in the lower to mid 50s!) with increasing clouds and some showers arriving by the evening. Those showers will continue into Saturday night and early Sunday morning before skies clear. Sunday will also be mild, with highs in the lower 50s. This pattern of several mild/damp days followed by several cold days will last through the rest of January. For now, there is no snow in the extended forecast, but things get colder again by the start of next week.