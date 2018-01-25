40+ local doctors now approved for medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 40 local doctors may now certify patients to participate in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

A Health Department list of approved practitioners was updated this week to include 13 additional physicians with practices Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and York counties.

Approved doctors can certify patients with 17 qualifying serious medical conditions that include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Marijuana will be available from dispensaries only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

A list of local physicians approved to certify patients is below.

Berks County

Yasin Khan, M.D. (New)

2211 Quarry Road, Suite E-65, Reading, PA 19609

Pain Management

William Shay, D.O. (New)

19 Anthonys Mill Road, Barto, PA 19504

William Clements, M.D.

260 East Washington Street, Wernersville, PA 19565

Stanford Feinberg, M.D.

1001 Reed Avenue, Suite 408, Wyomissing, PA 19610

Neurology

Antonio Sotomayor, M.D.

1220 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601

Neurology

Cumberland County

Maciej Charczuk, M.D. (New)

99 November Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011

1 Dunwoody Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015

Physiatry

William Setzer, M.D. (New)

645 North 12th Street, Suite 300, Lemoyne, PA 17043

Family Medicine

Christine Daecher, D.O.

2010 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Richard Huskey, M.D.

2 Lemoyne Drive, Suite 203, Lemoyne, PA 17013

Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, Pain Medicine, Regenerative Medicine (Stem Cell Therapy)

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Jordan Klein, M.D.

175 Lancaster Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

John Neely, M.D.

310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Functional Medicine

Julianne Rich, M.D.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Internal Medicine

Theresa Burick, D.O.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Internal Medicine

William Richwine, D.O.

2135 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011

Family Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Integrative and Holistic Medicine

Jean Santo, M.D.

2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Pain Management

Asit Upadhyay, D.O.

1 Lemoyne Square, Suite 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Dauphin County

William Bush, M.D. (New)

5100 Lancaster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Internal Medicine

Maciej Charczuk, M.D. (New)

2151 Linglestown Road, Suite 240, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Physiatry

Kevin Westra, D.O. (New)

4760 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Eric Binder, M.D.

2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Dudley Gordon, M.D.

8105 Adams Drive, Suite 2, Hummelstown, PA 17036

Family Medicine

Daniel Kambic, D.O.

225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113

Family Medicine

Richard Magill, M.D.

3400 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17100

Family Medicine

John Neely, M.D.

500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Paul Williams, D.O.

100 South Houcks Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Franklin County

Roger Robertson, M.D. (New)

120 North 7th Street, Suite 510, Chambersburg, 17201

Marianne Herr-Paul, D.O.

1408 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225

Family Medicine with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

Lancaster County

Jennie Corinne Baublitz Brenenborg, D.O. (New)

1392 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Pain Management

Randy Cohen, D.O. (New)

2207 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601

Beth Freedman, M.D. (New)

540 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602

Family Medicine

John Mast, M.D. (New)

600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Geriatrics

Livia Baublitz, D.O.

1392 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Heather Harle, M.D.

2150 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601

Neurology

Ivan Shorter, M.D.

1574 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543

Anesthesiology and Pain Management

David Simons, D.O.

1575 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543

Pain Management

Jeffery Weber, M.D.

3413 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, PA 17529

Family Practice

Lebanon County

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Dan Lorenzo, M.D.

918 Russell Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042

Pain Management

John Welch

1400 South Forge Road, Palmyra, PA 17078

10484 Jonestown Road, Annville, PA 17003

Family Medicine

Mifflin County

Punyabrata Roy, M.D.

25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099

Psychiatry

York County

Douglas McCracken, M.D. (New)

605 South George Street, Suite 200, York, PA 17401

Family Medicine

Michael Watson, M.D. (New)

773 Cherry Tree Court, Hanover, PA 17331

Radiation Oncology

Qunicy Harberger, M.D.

1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404

Family Medicine

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.

2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402

Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Gary Nalavany, M.D.

250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331

Anesthesiology

Christine Phillips, M.D.

3130 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331

Internal Medicine and Rheumatology

Michael Peck, D.O.

250 Fame Avenue, Suite 206A, Hanover, PA 17331

Family Practice