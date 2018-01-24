York County coroner, DA speak at opioid educational meeting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The community and elected leaders came together Wednesday evening for a town hall on the opioid crisis in York County.

NEFRA Communications along East Market Street in Springettsbury Township hosted the meeting organized by Thank Blue York PA, which is a group of concerned residents.

York County Coroner Pam Gay and York County District Attorney Dave Sunday spoke at the educational meeting.

“What they’ll be able to offer I feel is an opportunity for people firsthand to learn, to listen, to learn, and go home with knowledge,” said Frances Courtright, president of Thank Blue York PA.

“There are some things that are out of our control, and that’s the amount of drugs that flow from other places here,” Sunday said. “However, what we can control is our response. My hope and dream is that as I get older that we’ll have a next generation of individuals who won’t have to fight this.”

The goal is the meeting is to educate people about the opioid epidemic, answer questions, and share resources for those battling addiction.

“Most all families at some time will be affected by it,” Courtright said. “It’s important to get good information to learn about it, and hopefully what to do.”

Gay believes more education on opioids needs to happen in county schools. Sunday says 80 percent of all crimes in York County stem from the opioid crisis.