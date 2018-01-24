York County combating the opioid crisis with the power of knowledge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – York County is holding an awareness meeting to discuss the county’s opioid epidemic.

Leaders say they’re taking a “multi-pronged” approach and they want you to get involved.

Concerned citizens, law enforcement, and medical professionals are gathering in York County Wednesday night to discuss the opioid crisis.

ThankBlue, an organization created by concerned citizens, is hosting the town hall meeting. The goal is to create an inclusive educational environment where people can ask general and situational specific questions about their loved ones that may be battling an opioid addiction.

The York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said through the York County Collaborative they’ve provided addicts with access to treatment. Now they will put a focus on education as well.

“We’re doing everything in our power to educate parents, kids, everybody so they understand how deadly this is and what they can do to keep their kids away from it,” said Sunday. He continued “[This effort can] help people going through the addiction and educate them on how this affects their lives.”

Sunday went on to say there is a positive to Wednesday’s event. He said “What we’ve learned is there are certainly people out there that provide inspiration and hope. It’s not all doom and gloom. When you have citizens like this that come together that think outside the box, create an environment where people can come and learn about this devastating health crisis in a safe environment, they should be applauded”.

The meeting is open to the public. It goes from 5pm-6pm at the NEFRA communication center at 3433 East Market Street, York, PA 17402.