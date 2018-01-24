Wounded police officer released from hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York police officer who was shot while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg last week is home from a hospital.

Officer Kyle Pitts was given a police escort Wednesday morning after he was released from Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Pitts was part of a U.S. Marshals task force that was serving the warrant Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. He was wounded and Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill was killed when a gunman opened fire on the team.

Harrisburg police Officer Jeffery Cook was struck in the chest by gunfire. A ballistic vest stopped the bullet from injuring him.

A GoFundMe page was created for Pitts on Tuesday. The fundraiser reached its goal of $5,000 in just four hours and has since exceeded $9,000. All additional monies will go to the Hill’s family.

A public memorial service will be held Thursday for Hill, an 11-year-veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service. The service at Giant Center in Hershey begins at 1 p.m.

Thousands of law enforcement officers and emergency responders are expected to attend.

The task force was looking for 30-year-old Shayla Pierce, who was wanted by Harrisburg police for terroristic threats and related charges. Investigators said Pierce was in handcuffs when a man in her home, 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, opened fire. The officers returned fire and killed Sturgis.

