Worst ways to propose to a woman

When popping the question to the woman you want to spend the rest of your life with, make sure to avoid these proposal mistakes.

1. Social media proposal: When proposing, avoid doing it on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media outlet.

2. Electronic proposals: Don’t pop the question over e-mail, text or even an e-card.

3. Tattoo proposals: Avoid tattooing a proposal onto your body. On the outside chance she says no, you don’t want a permanent reminder.

4. Large public proposals: While you might think a proposal at a large venue like a sporting event is a great idea, she might not like the very public proposal.

5. Food proposals: Proposing with food (on a pizza, on personalized condiment packaging, on M&Ms, etc.) is generally not the most romantic way to propose.

6. Valentine’s Day proposal: Believe it or not, some women don’t find it romantic to be proposed to on Valentine’s Day. Feb. 14 is already special, so try to find a different day to propose.