Susquehanna Twp. fire spreads to 3 townhomes, displaces 7

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)  Seven people were displaced after a fire damaged three townhomes.

Fire crews were called to the 2500 block of Alessandro Boulevard in Susquehanna Township around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

One firefighter injured his knee. He was taken to the hospital and has been released.

According to the fire chief in charge of the scene, the fire spread to three units. One unit was destroyed. The other two were heavily damaged.

Its believed the fire started outside but investigators don’t know how. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The fire caused about $200,000 in damage.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s