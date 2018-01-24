Susquehanna Twp. fire spreads to 3 townhomes, displaces 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Seven people were displaced after a fire damaged three townhomes.

Fire crews were called to the 2500 block of Alessandro Boulevard in Susquehanna Township around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

One firefighter injured his knee. He was taken to the hospital and has been released.

According to the fire chief in charge of the scene, the fire spread to three units. One unit was destroyed. The other two were heavily damaged.

Its believed the fire started outside but investigators don’t know how. The fire has been ruled accidental.

The fire caused about $200,000 in damage.