Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – City police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month.

Raymond Torres Jr., 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old Austin Peters in the 700 block of First Street on the early morning of Dec. 10.

Peters had been shot several times in the upper torso and neck when officers responding to a shots-fired call found him lying on the sidewalk in front of 716 First Street. He died shortly after arriving at Lancaster General Hospital.

Investigators learned Peters had been with Torres earlier in the evening. Surveillance video showed the two were walking together when Torres fired a handgun several times into the air in the 300 block of Coral Street, and the two were seen together a short time later at a store in the 600 block of Columbia Avenue.

Detectives also obtained video of Torres and Peters walking near Ruby Street and Columbia Avenue. Torres is seen removing a handgun from the front of his body and “racking” the slide as the two walked toward the 700 block of First Street four minutes before the shooting, police said.

A witness told police he had several conversations with Torres about the shooting of a “white guy.” Torres told the witness he had been at a party and that after the party he and “the white guy” walked around together. The witness reported that Torres told him that he and the “white guy” went to a store and that after leaving the store, Torres admitted to shooting the victim in his neck and upper body, police said.

Torres was already in the Camp Hill state prison on an unrelated matter when he was served with an arrest warrant Wednesday morning.