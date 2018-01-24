Steelton man arrested for homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton man has been arrested for fatally shooting another man on New Year’s Eve.

Calvin L. McKinney, 30, is charged with criminal homicide and other offenses in the killing of 26-year-old Keynen Guider, Harrisburg police said.

Guider died at a hospital after officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 1900 block of Brookwood Street on the early morning of Dec. 31.

The officers found Guider in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and his injured passenger on the porch of a nearby home. Both victims were in the vehicle when it was fired upon.

McKinney was arrested Wednesday afternoon and placed in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.