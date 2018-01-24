Process of redrawing congressional maps underway in legislature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A congressional map is like a jigsaw puzzle and the current pieces just don’t fit quite right, according to the state Supreme Court, which ordered Pennsylvania’s puzzle to be redrawn.

The ruling was puzzling to Senate Republicans who defended the existing districts in court.

“Just because something is unfair doesn’t make it unconstitutional,” insisted Jennifer Kocher, the Senate GOP spokeswoman.

Republicans don’t like the ruling. They do like the current map that gives the GOP 13 of 18 congressional seats even though there’s about a million more registered Democrats in Pennsylvania. Republicans also complain that the state Supreme Court isn’t saying what exactly is constitutional.

“They said partisanship is OK, but this went too far,” Kocher said, “but no one has defined where is too far.”

Democrats are hopeful they’ll have a hand in helping to clarify.

“The courts have sent a message you need to do this differently or we’ll step in and do it,” state Rep. Joe Markosek (D-Allegheny) said.

In 2011, Democrats lacked the political muscle to stop the current congressional map from becoming law. But the tables have turned a bit. There is now a Democratic governor and Democratic majority on the high court. Will legislative Republicans give their Democratic colleagues meaningful input this time around?

“We’ll have to see,” Markosek said. “Perhaps now with this court ruling, they will have a slightly different attitude and be a little more open.”

State Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny), the minority leader, said all four caucuses are working on new maps and will meet soon to discuss them and, hopefully, find common ground.

“We’re putting together a map that’s appropriate in terms of compactness, conciseness and the like, and communities of interest that really comports to the law,” Costa said.

But the clock is ticking. The court wants a legislative draft by Feb. 9 and wants it approved by Gov. Tom Wolf by Feb. 15.

Republicans are appealing that ruling to both the state and U.S. Supreme Courts.

But the GOP is simultaneously redrawing, just in case.

“If they can’t agree on a map with the governor, the Supreme Court will choose a different map,” said Carol Kuniholm of Fair Districts PA. “So if they (Republicans) want any say in it at all, they ought to get moving and get their map put together.”

Kocher says Senate Republicans have thus far spent $1.5 million on the redistricting lawsuit and that number continues to climb.