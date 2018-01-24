Perry, Cumberland counties announce drug prevention campaign

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Perry and Cumberland counties are fighting substance abuse by educating adults.

According to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, young people are more likely to succeed if adults in their lives are paying attention to them and are proud of them.

The Cumberland-Perry Drug and Alcohol Commission says overdose deaths in the state have increased by 83 percent in just one year.

The campaign “I am the Solution” lays out three steps for adults to help deter young people from drug abuse: be informed, be involved and be invested.

