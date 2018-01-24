Pa. bill takes aim at caller ID ‘spoofing’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill to make it illegal for people to make spoofed phone calls is making its way to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Making a spoofed phone call in order to harass or defraud someone would be a misdemeanor if House Bill 979 passes.

Spoofing is when a caller uses a computer program or specialized equipment to change the number that’s displayed on a caller ID to a different number. The person can even change the number to a bank or a police department, and use it to scam victims out of money.

Under the bill, a first offense would carry a $2,500 fine and up to a year in prison. The penalty would increase to a $5,000 fine and up to two years in prison for a second or subsequent offenses.

“I don’t think a day goes by that someone hasn’t said ‘Gee, do you think this is a legitimate call?’ Because now, through all of the senior expos that many of us do, we’re alerting our seniors in particular, that things like this happen,” said Rep. Karen Boback (R), who sponsored the bill. “Don’t give information. Don’t give your bank account. Don’t give your social security number.”

House Bill 979 was moved through the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.