New Cumberland man gets prison for infant daughter’s death

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man will serve up to 45 years in prison for the death of his 6-month-old daughter in 2016.

Deven T. Kohr, 25, was ordered to serve 22 to 45 years in prison when he was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County Court. He was found guilty in November on charges of third-degree murder, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kohr was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for third-degree murder and a consecutive two to five years on the child endangerment charge, according to court records.

The baby girl was in cardiac arrest when police and emergency responders were called to a home in the 1500 block of Kathryn Street on May 14, 2016. Kohr told investigators his daughter fell from a baby swing earlier in the day. He said after he put her down for a nap, he picked her up and realized she wasn’t breathing.

An autopsy showed the infant died of traumatic asphyxia in conjunction with traumatic brain injury, an injury that occurred about five to 15 minutes before her death.