Mommy Minute: ZooAmerica admission free this weekend; animals put on great winter show

When colder temperatures arrive, many people go inside.

But the animals at ZooAmerica come out to play.

“My favorite part of winter is just getting to see the animals in the snow,” General Curator Dale Snyder said. “When it first snows they jump and run around and frolic just like children. It’s always fun to watch.”

It turns out, winter is a great time to catch a glimpse of a wolf, bobcat, marten or lynx.

“The animals are usually a lot more active in the colder weather and you have a better chance of seeing them,” Snyder said. “The leaves are off the trees and you have a better sight line to get a good look at them.”

And not only that; a winter visit can also cost less.

This upcoming weekend, January 27 and 28, admission is free. It’s part of the zoo’s animal community weekend. Every Friday through March 23, admission is just $6.

You can also book an early morning or after-hours private encounter, where you can feed a wolf, bear or otter.

For more information about the winter programs at ZooAmerica, click here.