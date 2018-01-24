Man injured in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Annville man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries he sustained in a shooting incident in the city Wednesday morning.

Police said shots were fired near the intersection of North 12th and Uhler streets just before 11 a.m. Officers then met with the victim who drove himself from the scene of the shooting to the 3300 block of Oak Street.

He was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Police said he described the shooter as wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Lebanon Catholic School was placed on a lockdown while officers searched the area.

Anyone with information should call Lebanon police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.