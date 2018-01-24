Is being an Eagles fan hazardous to your health?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If being an Eagles fan has you stressed out and indulging in junk foods, doctors say you may have more to worry about than the final score.

Dr. Rajesh Dave, a cardiologist with Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Harrisburg, says fans who display extreme anger or excitement during a game are engaging in a stressful activity. He says stress can be a contributing factor to a heart attack.

“For some of the fans who have other risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes, there is even more of a risk,” said Dave.

But Georgio Giannaris, owner of popular Eagles fan bar “Mr. G’s” in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County says he doesn’t think many people will be calming down come game day.

“For Eagles fans, their blood pressure has been up, so it’s not going to be different on Super Bowl Sunday,” said Giannaris.

During the game, doctors say excited fans may want to monitor their heart rate, especially if there’s a history of cardiac issues in their family. A normal rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Doctors say it’s not just your stress level you’ll want to keep an eye on, since Super Bowl party menus are generally not heart healthy foods. To keep your arteries clear, doctors recommend including some healthy options on game day.

Dr. Dave says he’s been reminding his patients to “keep calm as you root your team on.”