Interstate 83 shut down for crash in York County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has the northbound lanes of Interstate 83 shut down in York County.

According to PennDOT, a box truck and a dump truck collided and at least one person is injured.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 83 were shut down around 7:15 a.m. between Exit 8 (Glen Rock) and Exit 10 (Loganville).

Traffic is being detoured onto the Susquehanna Trail.

Officials say the road will remain closed for at least an hour, possibly longer.

Southbound lanes are open in the area of the crash but are moving slowly.