House votes to ban some cold medicine sales to minors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has unanimously approved legislation to ban the sale of certain over-the-counter cough and cold medicines to minors.

House Bill 1951 would require stores to check the age of someone who appears to be under the age of 25 when they attempt to purchase a medicine containing dextromethorphan, or DXM, to ensure the buyer is over 18.

Rep. Tarah Toohil (R-Luzerne) said young people often buy the medicines to get a cheap high. She said her proposal would create a new summary offense for people who knowingly sell a DXM product to minor, or for minors who falsely misrepresent their age to obtain the products.

The crime would be punishable by a fine of $250 to $500. Subsequent violations would each carry a $500 fine.

The bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate.