Governor backs court’s move to strike down congressional map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is backing the state Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday on Pittsburgh’s KDKA-AM radio the court ruled correctly that the Republican-drawn map is unfair.

The Democratic-controlled court’s decision granted a victory to the Democratic voters who had contended the districts were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

The court is giving the Republican-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court. Otherwise, the justices say they’ll adopt a plan.

Wolf says this is an opportunity to draw a fair map, not a gerrymandered map that favors Democrats. Republican lawmakers say they’ll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the decision.