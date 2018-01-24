Firm wins right to build mini-casino in Westmoreland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A company that is building a casino in Philadelphia has won the right to put up a mini-casino across Pennsylvania in Westmoreland County in the second auction of licenses newly authorized by the state.

The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer, submitted a winning bid Wednesday of $40.1 million. The area it selected includes Greensburg, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh, and Cordish is considering building an entertainment district around the casino. Southwestern Pennsylvania is already home to three casinos, although this would be Westmoreland County’s first.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 new mini-casinos with 750 slot machines. Owners can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.

Penn National won the first license two weeks ago, bidding $50.1 million to put a mini-casino in south-central Pennsylvania that includes the city of York.