‘Enjoy hell:’ Doctor’s sentence next for assaulting gymnasts

By Published:
Larry Nassar looks at the gallery in the court during the sixth day of his sentencing hearing Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport's national governing organization and trains Olympians. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A judge is poised to send Larry Nassar to prison after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

More than 150 victims have appeared in court in Lansing, Michigan, or had their statements read by others since last week. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear a few more Wednesday before sentencing Nassar. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

They said Nassar would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s