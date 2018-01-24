Dancing With the Stars Star teaching lessons in the midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year will mark the 26th season of the hit ABC show “Dancing With the Stars” and one of the pros is making the rounds here in the midstate. Our Valerie Pritchett caught up with Louis Van Amstel at PA Dancesport in Hummelstown. He is giving one on one lessons and teaching his L.A. Blast Master class. Van Amstel says he came up with the dance program after working on DWTS, and offering low and high impact workouts online, and in some local gyms.

“L.A. Blast is based on all the dance we do on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Ballroom dancing partnered with weight training, with some lindy hop, said Van Amstel.” “We are doing jumping and aerobics to give you a full body workout.”

Van Amstel also has private lessons he’s teaching tomorrow at PA Dancesport. There are still some spots left, you can call 717-583-0751 to dance with a world-winning professional.