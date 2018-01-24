DA: Man traveled to Adams County for sex with teen

ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A western Pennsylvania man is facing allegations he traveled to Adams County to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Timothy B. Britton, 24, of Midland, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, attempted statutory sexual assault, solicitation to sexual abuse of children, and related offenses.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday by the district attorney’s office, Britton showed up at the girl’s home in October 2016 and asked for her by name, but he quickly fled when he was told she was 15.

The family member, noticing a clear plastic bag with condoms, used a cell phone to photograph Britton, then unknown to her, as well as his car and license plate.

Investigators said during online conversations between Britton and the girl days earlier, she told him she was 15, but he asked her for nude photographs and sent lewd photos of himself.

The district attorney’s office said the year-long investigation was delayed while awaiting the return of electronic records.

