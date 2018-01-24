Cooler and gusty today, but a chance to dry out

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning thanks to some leftover cloud cover from yesterday’s front and the gusty winds. Today will be pleasant enough with partly cloudy conditions, but it will also feature gusty winds (especially during the first half of the day) and falling temperatures. Expect a chill in the air this afternoon as temperatures fall into the 30s and the winds persist on the breezy side. Today will be a good chance to dry out after yesterday’s heavy rainfall and minor flooding. Tonight will be partly cloudy and colder, as lows dip back into the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will continue to be chilly and slightly breezy with some sunshine. Highs will remain in the 30s tomorrow, although that is seasonable weather for late January. Friday will also bring some sun as temperatures get a boost into the 40s for the afternoon. Saturday will be mild with increasing clouds and the next shot at some rain looks to come late Saturday into Sunday with some showers. This pattern of several mild/damp days followed by several cold days will last through the rest of January. For now, there is no snow in the extended forecast, but things get colder again by the start of next week.